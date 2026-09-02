Schmidt (elbow) completed two-thirds of an inning in a rehab appearance with Double-A Somerset on Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits -- including one home run -- while striking out two batters.

Schmidt displayed some obvious rust in his first game action since he underwent an internal brace procedure on his right elbow last July. The veteran hurler threw 20 pitches in the outing. During his ramp-up, Schmidt's fastball has been hovering around 95 mph, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, which is about where it was pre-surgery. Schmidt figures to need more rehab appearances before he rejoins the Yankees, but he won't need to build up to a starter's workload since he'll be working out of the bullpen.