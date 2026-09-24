Schmidt could be shut down for the season if he's unable to pitch Thursday, MLB.com reports.

After completing his recovery from an internal brace procedure he underwent in July of 2025, Schmidt returned to the Yankees and pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning against Minnesota on Sept. 16. However, he suffered a biceps injury while warming up in the bullpen four days later. The right-hander reportedly had a "better" day Tuesday, but it's still unclear if he'll be able to return before the end of the season. Should Schmidt not be feeling well enough to pitch by Thursday, the Yankees may decide that he's better off being held out of pitching until 2027.