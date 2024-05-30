The Yankees placed Schmidt on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right lat strain.

Schmidt gave up two runs (one earned) in five innings during Sunday's loss to the Padres, and he appears to have injured his lat in the process. His move to the IL is backdated to Monday, so the 28-year-old right-hander will be able to return beginning June 11. In the meantime, Cody Morris will come up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill the opening on New York's roster.