Schmidt (5-2) took the loss Tuesday against Seattle, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out six.

Although Schmidt's scoreless inning streak ended at 17.0 innings, he didn't allow more than three runs -- something he's yet to do this season. Dylan Moore inflicted all the damage on Schmidt, launching a two-run homer in the third inning. On the year, Schmidt boasts a 2.59 ERA with a 61:17 K:BB over 55.2 innings and owns his best strikeout rate since becoming a full-time big-leaguer in 2022. The 28-year-old is scheduled to face the Padres in San Diego on Sunday.