Schmidt (lat) will be shut down for 4-to-6 weeks, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Schmidt landed on the injured list Thursday, and he'll be in line for a lengthy absence. He'll be sidelined until the All-Star break, leaving the Yankees shorthanded in the rotation until Gerrit Cole (elbow) can return.
