Schmidt (5-1) earned the win Thursday against Minnesota, allowing three hits and no walks during eight scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

Schmidt hasn't allowed a run in 15.2 consecutive innings, dating back to his May 4 start against Detroit. The 28-year-old was utterly dominant Thursday, setting a season high in punchouts while tying his season low in hits allowed. Schmidt's well on his way to a career year -- owning a 2.49 ERA in 50.2 innings -- as a back-end starter in one of baseball's best rotations. He'll look to extend his scoreless inning streak in a projected start Tuesday against Seattle.