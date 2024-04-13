Holmes allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader at Cleveland.

The right-hander entered with a 3-2 lead and looked to be in trouble after giving up a leadoff double, but Holmes struck out the next two batters on 10 pitches before inducing a groundout to end the contest. The 31-year-old is now 6-for-7 in save chances this season, though he didn't allow any runs in the blown save. In fact, Holmes has yet to surrender an earned run through seven outings this season. With Holmes, Caleb Ferguson and Ian Hamilton all pitching in the matinee Saturday, Victor Gonzalez could be the favorite to step in for a save chance in Game 2, should one arise.