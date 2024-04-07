Holmes picked up the save against the Blue Jays on Saturday, striking out one over two-thirds of an inning while allowing one hit.

Holmes entered the contest with one out and two runners on as the Blue Jays made a strong comeback attempt late. The right-handed reliever then saw two runners come home while he was on the mound, though both of those would not count against him as he managed to retire two of the three hitters he faced to notch his fourth save. That ties him with Emmanuel Clase for the major league lead, while Holmes is also yet to allow a run through his first five appearances.