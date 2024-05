Holmes earned the save in Friday's 2-0 win over the Rays, working around a hit and two walks while striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Rays loaded the bases against Holmes in the ninth before the right-hander struck out Jonny DeLuca for the final out. Holmes has yet to allow an earned run this year, pitching to a 1.04 WHIP with 21:3 K:BB over 17.1 innings. He's up to 12 saves, tied with Kyle Finnegan and Robert Suarez for the league lead.