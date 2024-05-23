Holmes earned the save in Thursday's 5-0 win over Seattle, allowing two hits while striking out a pair in 1.1 innings.

Holmes came on in relief in the eighth after Nick Burdi loaded the bases. He'd induce a grounder off the bat of Luke Raley for the final out before working around a pair of singles in the ninth to earn his 14th save. It's a nice bounce-back effort from Holmes, after he allowed four runs in a blown save against Seattle on Monday, the first four runs he's allowed this season. Overall, the 31-year-old right-hander sports a 1.64 ERA with a 1.23 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB across 22 innings this year.