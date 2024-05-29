Holmes allowed two hits in one-third of an inning, taking a blown save in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

Holmes inherited two runners from Luke Weaver and allowed both to score on a Taylor Ward double that flipped the Yankees' one-run lead to a one-run deficit. While he wasn't charged with either run, Holmes ended up taking his third blown save of the season, two of which have come in his last four outings. Despite the recent troubles, he's still at a 1.54 ERA and 26:6 K:BB this year, though his 1.24 WHIP is less encouraging. Holmes is still the Yankees' top closing option with 15 saves on the season.