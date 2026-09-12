Holmes allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings versus Pittsburgh in a no-decision Saturday.

Holmes cruised through five scoreless frames but ran into trouble in the sixth. In that inning, the right-hander allowed three runs on three hits and two walks, with the big blow being a three-run blast off the bat of Ryan O'Hearn. The rough frame not only ended Holmes' bid for a win, it also spoiled his chance at a quality start, as he was pulled with two outs. Holmes was dominant over his final four starts in August, allowing just one run over 25 innings, but he's begun September by allowing 11 runs (10 earned) across 10 frames in his first two appearances. He's lined up to next take the mound in Cincinnati.