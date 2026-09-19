Holmes (6-8) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on three hits and five walks over 5.1 innings as the Cubs fell 6-4 to the Reds. He struck out four.

The veteran righty threw 57 of 97 pitches for strikes en route to a new season high in free passes. Holmes hasn't been able to replicate his early-season success with the Mets since being acquired by Chicago, and over eight starts for his new team he's gone 2-4 with a 4.26 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 30:21 K:BB in 44.1 innings. He'll get one more chance to build some momentum ahead of the playoffs, with Holmes' final start of the regular season lined up to come at home next week against the Marlins.