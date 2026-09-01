Holmes (6-6) earned the win Monday, allowing five hits and two walks over six scoreless innings against the Brewers. He struck out eight.

Provided with ample run support, Holmes was locked in on the mound, putting together a scoreless outing for the second straight start. Since joining the Cubs at the trade deadline, the right-hander has posted a 1.55 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB across 29 innings (five starts). Overall, he owns a 2.09 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 63:27 K:BB over 81.2 innings (14 starts) and is tentatively scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Marlins.