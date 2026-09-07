Holmes (6-7) took the loss against the Marlins on Sunday, allowing eight runs on six hits and three walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

It was perhaps a season-worst outing by Holmes, who surrendered a season-high eight runs Sunday. The right-hander has given up one run or zero in four of his six starts for the Cubs, but he's tallied two strikeouts or fewer three times since coming over from the Mets. He'll carry a 3.51 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB over 33.1 innings for Chicago into his next scheduled appearance versus Pittsburgh.