Holmes (1-2) allowed two runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss and a blown save in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Royals.

Holmes was one out away from his 20th save of the season before serving up a two-run double to Maikel Garcia. The 31-year-old closer had gone nine straight appearances without allowing a run and still carries an impressive 1.80 ERA for the season. As the ninth-inning man for the club with the most wins in MLB, he remains one of the safest options at the position with his 19 saves being tied for third most this season.