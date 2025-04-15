Holmes (2-1) picked up the win Monday against the Twins, allowing one run on two hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out eight.

The hard-throwing right-hander got off to an impressive start Monday, punching out the side in the first inning, and it wasn't until the fifth frame where Holmes lost his control a bit. Christian Vazquez scratched Minnesota's only run of the game across on a sacrifice fly, which came after a hit-by-pitch, two free passes and a pair of wild pitches. Holmes' transition into a starting role has yielded inconsistent results, as he'll take a 3.66 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB through 19.2 innings (four starts) into his next scheduled start at home against the Cardinals over the weekend.