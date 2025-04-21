Holmes pitched six innings, giving up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

Holmes tossed five scoreless frames before running into a little trouble in the top of the sixth inning, surrendering the only run on his line on a one-out RBI groundout by Alex Burleson. The right-hander has now given up just two runs over 11 innings in his last two starts after the Marlins tagged him for four runs over 5.1 frames April 8. Holmes will now carry a 3.16 ERA and 1.36 WHIP into his next projected start Saturday on the road versus the Nationals.