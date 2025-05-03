Holmes (4-1) picked up the win Friday, giving up three runs on eight hits over six innings in a 9-3 victory over the Cardinals. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander needed 92 pitches (63 strikes) to deliver his second quality start of the season, and his fourth win in his last five outings. Holmes' transition to a starting role this year has gone without a hitch, and through 36.2 innings he's posted a 2.95 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 39:13 K:BB. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Cubs.