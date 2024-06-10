Holmes picked up the save Sunday against the Dodgers. He pitched a scoreless ninth but allowed two hits and struck out a batter.

Holmes quickly got the first two outs of the inning, but then ran into some trouble after allowing back-to-back base hits to bring Mookie Betts up to the plate. Holmes was able to get Betts to whiff on a slider to end the game and pick up his 19th save. Holmes is now tied with Emmanuel Clase for second in baseball in saves. He's been excellent this season, posting a 1.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB in 29.1 innings.