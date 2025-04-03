Holmes didn't factor into the decision after allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks in 4.2 innings Wednesday against Miami. He struck out six.

After struggling with his control a bit on Opening Day against Houston, Holmes did a better job of limiting the traffic Wednesday. Matt Mervis scratched a run on a sacrifice fly in the third inning, and Otto Lopez reached on a fielder's choice later in the frame to bring in another run that went unearned for the right-hander due to Mark Vientos' throwing error. Holmes is slated to face these same Marlins in a favorable matchup at home early next week, and he'll be looking to reach the 90-pitch threshold for the first time this season.