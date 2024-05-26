Holmes picked up the save over the Padres on Saturday, pitching a perfect ninth inning while striking out one.

Holmes made it look easy Saturday, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth on a total of just seven pitches to record his 15th save of the season. The right-handed reliever has now converted his last two save opportunities after surrendering four runs to the Mariners on May 20, striking out at least one batter in each of those appearances. Holmes sits just one save behind Emmanuel Clase (16) for the American League lead after Saturday's outing.