Holmes (1-1) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while taking a loss against the Mariners on Monday. He blew a save chance and recorded only two outs.

Holmes entered Monday with zero earned runs allowed through 20 innings this season. Seattle chipped away at him with singles and walks to plate four runs and take the lead in the ninth inning. Holmes' ERA jumped to 1.74 as he was handed his first loss of the year. He's converted 13 of his 15 save chances while registering a 23:6 K:BB through 20.2 innings.