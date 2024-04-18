Holmes earned the save in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Holmes has yet to allow an earned run through nine appearances this year as he improved to 7-for-8 in save chances, tying Kyle Finnegan and Ryan Helsley for the league lead. The 31-year-old Holmes is establishing himself as one of the better closing options in baseball, earning a firm grasp on the ninth-inning job in New York after pitching to sub-two ERAs in each of his previous two campaigns.