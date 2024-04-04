Holmes (1-0) blew a save but was credited with the win Wednesday against Arizona, allowing three unearned runs on one hit and striking out one batter over 1.1 innings.

The game went into extra frames, and Holmes got the call in the bottom of the 10th after the Yankees had taken a two-run lead. He couldn't convert the save, but it would be unfair to pin the fault on him. After Holmes retired the first batter he faced on a groundout, shortstop Anthony Volpe committed a throwing error that allowed a run to score and put the tying run on second base. Holmes bounced back to retire the next batter for what should been the third out, but the runner advanced to third on what was instead out No. 2 and then scored on a Corbin Carroll infield single. Holmes returned for the top of the 11th after New York took another two-run lead and was charged with another unearned run when the inherited runner came around to score following his departure, but Caleb Ferguson was able to nail down the save and allow Holmes to emerge with the victory. Despite the chaotic outing, Holmes' ERA remains at 0.00 since all three runs against him were unearned, and he now has a victory to go along with his three saves on the campaign.