Holmes earned the save Wednesday, allowing one hit with three strikeouts over 1.2 scoreless innings against Baltimore.

Holmes capped off an excellent game by the Yankees pitching staff, as they yielded three hits and no runs as a whole. Individually, Holmes logged three strikeouts for the first time all year and his 1.2 innings of work marked his longest outing of the campaign. He's yet to allow an earned run during 15 innings and is tied for the MLB lead in saves with 10.