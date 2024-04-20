Holmes gave up two hits in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his eighth save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Rays.

The veteran right-hander continued his fast start to the campaign. Holmes does have one blown save on his ledger due to some unearned runs, but through 10 innings he sports a 0.00 ERA to go along with his MLB-leading saves total. His 6:1 K:BB and 1.20 WHIP suggest that pristine ERA won't last much longer, however. With the 14-6 Yankees tied for the best record in the majors, save chances should remain plentiful for the team's undisputed closer.