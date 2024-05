Holmes gave up a hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings Saturday to record his 11th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Tigers.

The right-hander is tied with the Cardinals' Ryan Helsley for the league lead in saves. Holmes kept his ERA a pristine 0.00 with Saturday's performance, although he did give up three unearned runs in his one blown save, and through 15 innings he's delivered a 0.92 WHIP and 18:1 K:BB.