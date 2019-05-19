Frazier will bat ninth and start in right field Sunday against the Rays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Frazier still has a lock on a full-time role with the Yankees while Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) and Aaron Judge (oblique) remain sidelined, but the 24-year-old has been brutal since returning from his own ankle injury earlier this month. Over his 11 starts in May, Frazier has gone 6-for-37 (.162 average) while striking out 30.8 percent of the time. Frazier may stick in the bottom third of the lineup until he demonstrates some improvement at the dish.