Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Collects three RBI

Gregorius went 2-for-5 with three runs scored, three RBI, a walk and a double in Saturday's 17-13 win over the Red Sox.

Gregorius delivered a two-run double in the first inning and brought home another run with a fifth-inning single. The 29-year-old is slashing .281/.313/.406 with two homers in 16 games since coming off the injured list in early June.