Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Heads to bench Sunday
Gregorius is not in the lineup Sunday against the Royals.
Gregorius will hit the bench for the second consecutive game as the Yankees again turn to Ronald Torreyes at shortstop. Gregorius still owns a 123 wRC+ on the season but has picked up just one hit in his last 39 at-bats. Manager Aaron Boone may be hoping that a couple of days out of the lineup will help the struggling shortstop rediscover his elite form at the plate.
