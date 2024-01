The Yankees claimed Castillo off waivers from the Mets on Friday.

Castillo will join his third team in as many weeks after being DFA'd by both the Diamondbacks and Mets earlier in the offseason. The 26-year-old slashed .313/.431/.410 in 556 plate appearances with Arizona's Triple-A affiliate last season but has yet to find his footing in the majors. Jeter Downs was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.