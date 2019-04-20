Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Hits first homer of season
LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in the Yankees' 9-2 win over the Royals on Saturday.
The veteran had been hitting for high average but hadn't found his power stroke to this point in the season, but he checked in with his first long ball of 2019 with a fourth-inning solo shot off Heath Fillmyer. LeMahieu is now slashing .309/.364/.426 through 68 at-bats and should continue to see regular starts around the infield with Miguel Andujar (shoulder) on the injured list.
