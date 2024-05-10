LeMahieu (foot) took batting practice on the Yankee Stadium field Wednesday and will travel with the club on its upcoming road trip to Tampa, per MLB.com.

In addition to swinging the bat, LeMahieu has also been fielding ground balls as he works his way back from the non-displaced right foot fracture he suffered March 16. By traveling with New York on its next road trip, he'll be able to take live at-bats and do infield work at the team's training complex, which happens to be in Tampa. Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that the club intends to ramp up LeMahieu's "baseball activities all week" and indicated that the veteran infielder could potentially start a minor-league rehab assignment soon thereafter.