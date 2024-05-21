Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in an interview on the Talkin' Yanks podcast of Jomboy Media on Tuesday that he expects LeMahieu (foot) to be activated from the 10-day injured list on May 28.

LeMahieu went 2-for-3 with three walks in six plate appearances during his two rehab games with Double-A Somerset following the resumption of his rehab assignment and is slated to be transferred to Single-A Hudson Valley to continue rehabbing. Boone also reiterated that LeMahieu will be the team's primary third baseman when he returns, although the plan is to mix in more off days for him initially since he's missed so much time. LeMahieu is coming back from a non-displaced fracture of his right foot.