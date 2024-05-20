Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that LeMahieu (foot) will be the team's primary third baseman when he returns, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

LeMahieu will be eased into everyday duty, though, after missing so much time with a right foot injury. The veteran infielder is a couple games into the resumption of his rehab assignment and isn't expected to be activated for at least another week or so. Once LeMahieu returns, Oswaldo Cabrera and Jon Berti will fill utility roles.