LeMahieu (foot) is in line to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Friday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

LeMahieu has already joined Somerset, but he will first go through a full workout Thursday and, assuming that goes off without a hitch, will begin playing in games Friday. The veteran infielder had to have his initial rehab assignment last month halted after just one inning due to ongoing issues with his right foot, but he's now ready to try again. Since he's missed so much time, the expectation is that LeMahieu will probably need at least a handful of rehab games before rejoining the Yankees' active roster.