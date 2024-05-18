LeMahieu (foot) could come off the injured list during the Yankees' West Coast road trip that begins May 24, though manager Aaron Boone stated Friday that the veteran infielder is unlikely to be activated at the beginning of that nine-game stretch, per MLB.com.

LeMahieu restarted a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Friday, going 1-for-2 with a single while playing three innings at third base. Boone stated earlier in the day that "it's possible" LeMahieu will be activated during New York's road swing against the Padres, Angels and Giants that starts May 24, but the skipper added that he doesn't expect that to happen at the start of the trip. LeMahieu is expected to get the day off Saturday before participating in his second rehab game Sunday, and Boone suggested that the organization plans to be cautious with the 34-year-old's rehab, explaining, "Part of the reason it has taken a long time is because he and us are going to be absolutely committed to this thing not being an issue when he goes to play."