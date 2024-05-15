LeMahieu (foot) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday or Friday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

LeMahieu had embarked upon a rehab stint April 23 but lasted only one inning due to soreness in his injured right foot. He's been ramping back up of late by taking live batting practice and fielding grounders, and he recently resumed running the bases. Per Joyce, LeMahieu's restarted rehab assignment will begin with Double-A Somerset and is expected to include "a decent amount of games."