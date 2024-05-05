Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that LeMahieu (foot) recently resumed hitting but that the veteran infielder may not be "that close to being ready for rehab [games]," Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old was shut down for a week in late April after he experienced swelling in his foot during a rehab game, and he's now back to taking part in baseball activities. It's an encouraging development following the setback, but LeMahieu still has some work to do in his recovery before again being cleared for minor-league action.