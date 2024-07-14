LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

LeMahieu took a seat for Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Rays after he was hit by a pitch on his left pinkie finger Wednesday, but he was back in the lineup for the first two games of the Yankees' series in Baltimore. After going hitless in eight at-bats between Friday and Saturday, LeMahieu will hit the bench Sunday for what appears to be a maintenance day heading into the All-Star break. Oswaldo Cabrera will replace LeMahieu at third base.