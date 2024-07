LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

The veteran infielder has a .472 OPS through 39 games this season and is hitting .154 with one extra-base hit in 39 at-bats during July. According to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, manager Aaron Boone wouldn't commit to LeMahieu being back in the lineup in Monday's series finale, perhaps signaling that the 36-year-old's time as an everyday player could be nearing its end.