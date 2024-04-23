Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that LeMahieu (foot) could be activated for the team's April 29-May 2 series in Baltimore, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

LeMahieu will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Tuesday and is slated to play four games before being activated if all goes well. The veteran infielder is coming back from a bone bruise and non-displaced fracture in his right foot. He should become the Yankees' primary third baseman upon his return, with Oswaldo Cabrera shifting back to a utility role.