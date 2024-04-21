Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that LeMahieu (foot) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

The veteran infielder was originally expected to begin the rehab stint Friday, but it was pushed back after an MRI showed less healing than expected. LeMahieu has been cleared for game action just a couple days later, however, so it's apparently not a significant issue. He'll likely require at least a handful of games in the minors before joining the Yankees since he's been sidelined just over a month.