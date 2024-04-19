LeMahieu (foot) won't begin his rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset as scheduled Friday after an MRI showed less healing than was hoped for, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The veteran infielder said he's "ready to go" but has yet to be cleared for game action. LeMahieu will take batting practice and go through infield drills over the next few days. Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday is now the target date for LeMahieu to begin the rehab assignment, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.