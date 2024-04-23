LeMahieu (foot) has said he expects to play "less than five" rehab games before being activated, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

LeMahieu is beginning a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Tuesday. Assuming the Yankees concur with the infielder's assessment of how many rehab games he will require, it sounds like he could be back as soon as the weekend series in Milwaukee. LeMahieu has been out all season with a a bone bruise and non-displaced fracture in his right foot. Oswaldo Cabrera's production has slowed since a hot start, so LeMahieu should quickly regain his role as the primary third baseman.