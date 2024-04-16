Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in an interview on the Talkin' Yanks podcast that he expects LeMahieu (foot) to begin a rehab assignment this weekend.

LeMahieu has been ramping up baseball activities and is nearly ready to test things out in game action as he comes back from a bone bruise and non-displaced fracture in his right foot. He should return to the top of the Yankees' depth chart at third base once he's ready, but LeMahieu could also yield some starts to Oswaldo Cabrera at the hot corner given Cabrera's hot start. LeMahieu also no longer looks to be a candidate to bat leadoff in the short term with Anthony Volpe establishing himself at the top of the batting order.