LeMahieu is still dealing with swelling in his right foot and will be shut down from baseball activity for a week, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

LeMahieu had to make an early exit from his first rehab game at Double-A Somerset on Tuesday after his fractured right foot began bothering him in the first inning. After getting checked out by team doctors Wednesday, he will officially be pulled off his rehab assignment and shut down from all activity for the next seven days. Next steps for the 35-year-old infielder will be determined once his seven days are up, though it seems his target return date will be pushed back well into May.