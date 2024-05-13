LeMahieu (foot) ran the bases Sunday and will take live batting practice again Tuesday, per the Associated Press.

Running the bases is a significant step in LeMahieu's recovery from a non-displaced fracture of his right foot. The veteran infielder has also been taking batting practice and fielding ground balls, and he could re-start a minor-league rehab assignment soon. LeMahieu had begun a rehab stint April 23 but had to be pulled after just one inning due to experiencing soreness in the injured foot.