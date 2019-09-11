Encarnacion went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Tigers.

Encarnacion took John Schreiber deep in the seventh inning for his 33rd home run of the season. He's provided the team with plenty of pop down the stretch as he now has three home runs in his past seven games. In that span, he's also driven in eight runs and scored on five occasions. For the season, he's managed a strong .243/.342/.524 line across 483 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories